Pakistan vs England, T20 series: When and where to watch live telecast, live streaming

KARACHI – Pakistan’s national men’s cricket team will face England in the home T20I series for the first time in 17 years.

The first four games are being played at Karachi International Cricket Stadium with a cricketing capacity of 34,228 however millions of fans, who could not get tickets, will watch the game via digital streams.

State-owned Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) Sports will broadcast the live action while viewers can also watch the game on Ten Sports.

Other than the mainstream channels, viewers can also watch the game on Daraz and Tapmad TV.

England fans or Pakistani residing in the UK can watch the on Sky Sports and Fox Sports will air the live stream in Australia.

The first game of the seven-match series will start at 07:30 pm today. The matches will be part of the first leg of England’s tour of Pakistan as they will return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 for three Tests in December this year.

On Monday, the trophy for the T20I series was unveiled at National Stadium. Pakistani captain and star batter Babar Azam and his English counterpart Jos Buttler posed with the trophy in pictures shared by PCB.

Men in Green come into the series after Asia Cup 2022 campaign, where they managed to reach the finals, however, Sri Lanka bagged the final game.

Pakistan will lock horns with England without key pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and opener Fakhar Zaman as they are both injured, and Shan Masood this time got the opportunity to play for team green.

Meanwhile, the visitors will look to regain momentum ahead of T20 World Cup as they lost all three T20I series they have played in 2022. England will come with newer players including Will Jacks, Phil Salt, and Harry Brook in absence of skipper Jos Buttler.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood

Schedule of T20Is

1st T20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi

2nd T20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi

3rd T20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi

4th T20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi

5th T20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

6th T20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7th T20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore