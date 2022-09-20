Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto seeks UN envoy on Islamophobia
Web Desk
10:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2022
Pakistani FM Bilawal Bhutto seeks UN envoy on Islamophobia
Source: Government of Pakistan (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to approach the UN chief to appoint a special envoy on Islamophobia, saying hostility toward Muslims has reached an alarming level worldwide, especially in Europe.

Speaking at a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Muslims in Europe held on the sidelines of UN General Assembly's session, FM said "What is most worrisome is that Islamophobia continues to find strong resonance in political spheres in Europe, ultimately leading to institutionalisation of Islamophobia through new legislations and policies such as discriminatory travel bans and visa restrictions."

Bilawal mentioned UN General Assembly’s resolution, to combat Islamophobia and said the momentum generated by this resolution should be maintained.

"Today, one of the worst manifestations of such Islamophobia is in Hindutva-inspired India," FM said, adding, "Driven by the ideology of hate against Muslims, the (ruling) BJP-RSS regime is executing its century-old plan to obliterate India's Islamic legacy and to transform India into an exclusive Hindu state.

He also reaffirmed full support for the Palestinian people's struggle for self-determination and against foreign occupation, saying the festering wound of Israeli occupation and atrocities in occupied Palestine is the principal source of instability, tensions, and conflict in the entire Middle East.

"To bring peace and stability to the Middle East, the issue of Palestine -- the source of the region's insecurity and its multiple conflicts -- must be effectively addressed as the first and most urgent priority," he added.

Islamabad remains ready to work with other member states in any move to stop the ongoing bloodshed, and restore the human dignity and human rights of the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, he said.

OIC adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution against ... 11:36 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – In a landmark development, the Organisation of Islamic Council (OIC) unanimously adopted a ...

Earlier this year, UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Pakistan introduced the resolution on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. It marks the day when a gunman entered two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 victims and injuring 40 others.

More From This Category
Famous Islamic scholar Mufti Menk visits Pakistan ...
11:49 AM | 20 Sep, 2022
Bilawal, Malala discuss impact of flood disasters ...
11:15 AM | 20 Sep, 2022
Punjab govt removes Tahir Ashrafi as Chairman ...
10:05 AM | 20 Sep, 2022
In a first, Saudi Arabia unveils scheme for ...
11:22 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz lands in New York to attend UN General ...
09:32 AM | 20 Sep, 2022
First Baloch woman appointed as District Police ...
09:41 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan treats fans with adorable video of daughter
10:24 PM | 19 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr