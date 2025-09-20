Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi – 20 Sept. 2025

KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed slight losses on Saturday, tracking a downward trend in international bullion markets.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Association, the rate of 24-karat gold was recorded at Rs387,500 per tola, while 10 grams stood at Rs332,218. In the international market, gold was being traded at $3,657 per ounce.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price Karachi 387,500 Lahore 387,500 Islamabad 387,500 Peshawar 387,500 Quetta 387,500 Sialkot 387,500 Hyderabad 387,500 Faisalabad 387,500

Meanwhile, the price of silver was reported at Rs4,467 per tola and Rs3,812 per 10 grams.

Gold rates remained uniform across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, with each reporting Rs387,500 per tola and Rs4,447 for silver.

Market analysts linked the price fluctuations to uncertainty in global bullion trade and the volatile exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.