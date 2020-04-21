Faisal Edhi tests positive for coronavirus
ISLAMABAD - Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation, Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus cases infections continue to soar in the country since the pandemic outbreak. 

The son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi had recently met with Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office to donate funds for government's relief efforts for coronavirus-hit people. 

Faisal Edhi is currently in Islamabad where he has gone into self-isolation.

The prime minister is likely to go under medical examination as Edhi was most probably infected when he had met him as it takes around 14 days to develop symptoms. 

On April 15, the head of Edhi Foundation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented Rs 10 million cheque in the PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund from the foundation.

