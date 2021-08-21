Pakistan-Iran freight train service resumed
Share
The freight train service between Pakistan and Iran has been resumed after repair and rehabilitation of the railway track damaged due derailment of a corgo train at Dalbandin.
According to the officials, the train, which was carrying rice, was on the way to Iranian City Zahedan from Quetta when it met accident near Dalbandin on Thursday and its six bogies derailed, damaging 180 feet railway track.
A Pakistan Railways officer told our correspondent that the train would be allowed to proceed towards its destination after completing few mechanical issues.
Pakistan, China review Afghanistan situation 11:21 AM | 21 Aug, 2021
Pakistan and China have agreed to maintain close coordination and communication on Afghan issue. The agreement came in ...
-
- China asks Pakistan to improve security mechanism after Gwadar ...02:04 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- Ramiz Raja becomes top contender for PCB chairmanship01:33 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan-Iran freight train service resumed01:00 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK12:20 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
- Sohail Ahmed set for TV comeback after 8 years11:24 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
- Zoya Akhtar 'to launch' starkids Suhana, Khushi and Ibrahim as ...07:26 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
- Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar admits that feminists are right03:18 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021