Pakistan-Iran freight train service resumed

The freight train service between Pakistan and Iran has been resumed after repair and rehabilitation of the railway track damaged due derailment of a corgo train at Dalbandin.

According to the officials, the train, which was carrying rice, was on the way to Iranian City Zahedan from Quetta when it met accident near Dalbandin on Thursday and its six bogies derailed, damaging 180 feet railway track.

A Pakistan Railways officer told our correspondent that the train would be allowed to proceed towards its destination after completing few mechanical issues.