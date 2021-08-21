Pakistan, China review Afghanistan situation

Pakistan and China have agreed to maintain close coordination and communication on Afghan issue.

The agreement came in a meeting between Chinese Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad, reported Radio Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary shared Pakistan’s perspective, stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

He added that, in the given situation, safety, security and protection of rights of Afghans as well as stability and an inclusive political settlement are of critical importance.

The Foreign Secretary underlined that the current situation necessitated sustained international engagement with Afghanistan, including for humanitarian assistance and economic sustenance.