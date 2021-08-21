Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district on Saturday, taking the number of the slain youth in the territory to six since Thursday.

The troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation at Nagbarean in Tral area of the district, according to the Kashmir Media Service.

The troops martyred two youth and destroyed a residential house during a similar operation at Khrew in Pampore area of the same district, yesterday. The troops also continue their military operation in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district on the third consecutive day, today. One youth was martyred in the area on Thursday.

On the other hand, Indian police chief in IIOJK, Dilbag Singh, chairing a meeting in Kulgam asked the Indian forces’ personnel to intensify their cordon and search operation in the occupied territory.

Top Opposition leaders of India came together on a virtual platform to give a call for unity and working together for the “ultimate goal” of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections besides demanding restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and release of political prisoners.

In a joint statement, the political parties also demanded the holding of free and fair elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Release all political prisoners in J-K. Restore full statehood including J&K cadre of central services. Conduct free and fair election at the earliest,” read the opposition statement.

However, the joint statement was silent on the demand for restoration of Article 370.

The online meeting of opposition parties convened by Sonia Gandhi also saw the participation of the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, who were respectively represented by Dr Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.