PM Imran pays rich tribute to foresters to make Pakistan green
11:53 AM | 21 Aug, 2021
PM Imran pays rich tribute to foresters to make Pakistan green
Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded the services of foresters who laid down their lives in the line of duty to make the country green.

In a tweet on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said another hero of Forest Department Jamshaid Iqbal embraced Shahadat in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Chumurkun-Gole Protected Forest Compartment No 01. He said these are our heroes protecting our forests.

The prime minister wrote, “On 19 Aug another hero of Forest Dept, Jamshid Iqbal, Forester Chitral Forest Div embraced Shahadat in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Chumurkun-Gole Protected Forest Compartment No.01. These are our heroes protecting our forests for a Green Pakistan.”

Couple of days ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated a police official for his exemplary dedication to duty as he saved a man from being crushed under a train.

A viral video shows the official standing guard at a platform of Pakistan Railway near a passing train when a man slipped from the door of a wagon. The cop quickly rushed towards him and managed to pull him away from the train, saving his life.  

