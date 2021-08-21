PM Imran pays rich tribute to foresters to make Pakistan green

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded the services of foresters who laid down their lives in the line of duty to make the country green.

In a tweet on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said another hero of Forest Department Jamshaid Iqbal embraced Shahadat in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Chumurkun-Gole Protected Forest Compartment No 01. He said these are our heroes protecting our forests.

The prime minister wrote, “On 19 Aug another hero of Forest Dept, Jamshid Iqbal, Forester Chitral Forest Div embraced Shahadat in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Chumurkun-Gole Protected Forest Compartment No.01. These are our heroes protecting our forests for a Green Pakistan.”

On 19 Aug another hero of Forest Dept, Jamshid Iqbal, Forester Chitral Forest Div embraced Shahadat in the line of duty while fighting a forest fire in Chumurkun-Gole Protected Forest Compartment No.01. These are our heroes protecting our forests for a Green Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/GDYNoFUQyz — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2021

