After ‘petrol bomb’, Pakistan shocks masses with massive increase in LPG prices

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal government has announced a massive increase of Rs39 per kilogramme in the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) as the nation is struggling to come out of the shock they suffered after petrol price surged past Rs300-mark.

The per kg price of LPG has increased to Rs 240.12 while new price of domestic cylinders has been fixed at Rs2,833.49.

Previously, the per Kg and domestic cylinder prices were stood at Rs201.15 and Rs2,373.64, respectively.

A day earlier, the interim government jacked up the prices of petroleum products for second time since they came into power, fueling anger among the public who are already battered by inflated electricity bills and rising prices of basic commodities.

The petrol has been hiked by Rs14.91 per litre to Rs305.36 and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs18.44 per litre to Rs311.84, the Finance Divison said in a statement late Thursday.

It comes in another shock for inflation-weary people who are facing the brunt of higher food prices as fuel prices directly impact transport and agriculture sectors, and any spike will further burden masses.