IHC disposes of plea seeking disqualification of PM Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday disposed of a writ petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The case was heard by a two-member bench comprising IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.
In 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan was charged with failing to declare Tyrian White as his daughter in his nomination papers.
The petitioner had contested that the premier should be disqualified under Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution for providing incorrect information in his nomination papers, adding that he is no longer Sadiq and Ameen.
The petitioner, Abdul Wahab Baloch, was a candidate of the Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party in the last general election. The petitioner had later joined the PTI and filed a miscellaneous petition to withdraw the case in February 2019.
In 2018, the IHC had constituted a divisional bench to hear the case related to Imran Khan’s disqualification. The divisional bench comprised two members and was headed by former IHC judge, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. The other member of the bench was Justice Athar Minallah.
Ex-judge Justice Aziz Shaukat Siddiqui had heard the case and issued a notice to Imran Khan, summoning him on August 1. Later on, the bench was changed and Justice Mian Gull Hasan Aurangzeb was made a part of this bench. On August 2, 2018, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Aurangzeb had to hear the case but the bench recused from the hearing after which the bench was dissolved.
