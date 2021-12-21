PM Imran Khan admits defeat in KP local govt elections
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday conceded defeat in the first phase of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections 2021.
The PTI chairman admitted that wrong candidate selection was a major cause for the party defeat in the recent LG polls.
The prime minister took to Twitter and wrote, "PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause. From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI's LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger."
PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause. From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI's LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 21, 2021
In the 64 tehsil council unofficial results obtained so far, the JUI-F has emerged victorious in 16 tehsil council seats while the PTI has won in 14.
Independent candidates have won 10, ANP six, PML-N three, Jamaat-e-Islami two, and Tehreek-e-Istiqlal in the tehsil council elections.
The ruling party could not grab even a single mayor seat out of the four. The PTI could only manage to win one tehsil in Peshawar out of six tehsils.
