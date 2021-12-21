PM Imran Khan admits defeat in KP local govt elections
Web Desk
11:26 AM | 21 Dec, 2021
PM Imran Khan admits defeat in KP local govt elections
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday conceded defeat in the first phase of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections 2021.

The PTI chairman admitted that wrong candidate selection was a major cause for the party defeat in the recent LG polls.

The prime minister took to Twitter and wrote, "PTI made mistakes in 1st phase of KP LG elections & paid the price. Wrong candidate selection was a major cause. From now on I will personally be overseeing PTI's LG election strategy in 2nd phase of KP LG elections & LG elections across Pak. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger."

In the 64 tehsil council unofficial results obtained so far, the JUI-F has emerged victorious in 16 tehsil council seats while the PTI has won in 14.

Independent candidates have won 10, ANP six, PML-N three, Jamaat-e-Islami two, and Tehreek-e-Istiqlal in the tehsil council elections.

The ruling party could not grab even a single mayor seat out of the four. The PTI could only manage to win one tehsil in Peshawar out of six tehsils.

IHC summons PM Imran Khan in disqualification case 10:35 AM | 21 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Tuesday) for the hearing of ...

