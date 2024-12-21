Deadly car attack at Magdeburg Christmas Market in Germany kills 2; dozens injured

HANOVER – A middle-aged man has been arrested for striking his car into a crowd, killing two and injuring dozens at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany.

The disturbing incident before Christmas festivities sent shockwaves across Germany, sparking condolences from top politicians. Shockingly, the deceased person includes a young child.

Initial findings suggest an intentional attack. German Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang confirmed that the driver identified as Saudi rammed the car as he was driving alone, expressing shock over the tragedy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also mourned the deaths of victims and their families, offering his support to people of Magdeburg. Scholz thanked emergency responders for their efforts and is expected to visit the site.

The suspect with Saudi background, was living in Germany for around two decades, was previously unknown to security services. The market was particularly crowded as it was the last Friday before Christmas.

This tragic event brings back painful memories of the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack, where a truck was used to kill 12 people and injure 56.

So far, the motive behind car attack remains unknown however suspect’s extremist views on social media surfaced. German police thoroughly searched area for explosives but found no further threats.

