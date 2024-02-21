Bollywood's Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tie the knot in Goa

Amidst much anticipation, Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani exchanged vows in a beautiful Anand Karaj ceremony in Goa today, February 21st. While fans eagerly await official wedding pictures, the news confirms the exciting union of the popular couple.

Following the traditional Sikh ceremony, Rakul and Jackky are set to celebrate further with a Sindhi wedding ritual, joined by their closest family and friends at the stunning ITC Grand South Goa. As their vows echo, anticipation builds for a photo-op with the newlyweds and the release of their first official wedding photographs.

The celebrations began on February 19th, marking a joyous prelude to the much-awaited wedding. The couple, who publicly confirmed their relationship in October 2021, embarked on this new chapter with love and excitement.

Beyond the wedding bells, fans eagerly await Rakul's upcoming work in "Indian 2" alongside Kamal Haasan, while Jackky's production "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" promises a star-studded spectacle with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and others.

Congratulations to the duo!