Search

ad
Lifestyle

Bollywood's Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tie the knot in Goa

Web Desk
07:11 PM | 21 Feb, 2024
Bollywood's Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tie the knot in Goa
Source: Rakul Preet (Instagram)

Amidst much anticipation, Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani exchanged vows in a beautiful Anand Karaj ceremony in Goa today, February 21st. While fans eagerly await official wedding pictures, the news confirms the exciting union of the popular couple.

Following the traditional Sikh ceremony, Rakul and Jackky are set to celebrate further with a Sindhi wedding ritual, joined by their closest family and friends at the stunning ITC Grand South Goa. As their vows echo, anticipation builds for a photo-op with the newlyweds and the release of their first official wedding photographs.

The celebrations began on February 19th, marking a joyous prelude to the much-awaited wedding. The couple, who publicly confirmed their relationship in October 2021, embarked on this new chapter with love and excitement.

Beyond the wedding bells, fans eagerly await Rakul's upcoming work in "Indian 2" alongside Kamal Haasan, while Jackky's production "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" promises a star-studded spectacle with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and others.

Congratulations to the duo!

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani kickstart wedding festivities 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:11 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Bollywood's Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tie the knot in Goa

12:50 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Indian actress calls Feroze Khan "super cute"

11:35 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Canadian woman finds purse washed up ashore after 8 months

10:50 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Aagha Ali shares health update

08:59 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome second child

09:55 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

WATCH – Sana Javed responds to 'Sania Mirza' chants at PSL9 match

Lifestyle

11:23 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

PSL 9: Sana Javed arrives at Multan Stadium to support husband Shoaib ...

12:10 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Hajra Yamin sets internet on fire with new sun kissed pictures

10:15 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Amar Khan and Nigah Jee's new dance video takes internet by storm

10:59 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Mehwish Hayat talks about adventures with her 'partner in crime' ...

09:25 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas sparks controversy with intimate Instagram post

08:51 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Syed Jibran throws birthday bash for wife Afifa

Advertisement

Latest

07:39 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Owais Munir beats Indian cueist to reach Asian Snooker Championship quarter finals

Gold & Silver Rate

01:51 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs750 per tola in Pakistan; Check latest rates here

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 282.4
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.32 751.32
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.41 911.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.96 733.96
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 316.9 319.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:27 AM | 21 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 21st February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: