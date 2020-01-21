Sikandar Sultan Raja to be appointed as new Chief Election Commissioner
04:34 PM | 21 Jan, 2020
Sikandar Sultan Raja to be appointed as new Chief Election Commissioner
ISLAMABAD – Sikandar Sultan Raja will be appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

A consensus decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of parliamentary committee on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and the members of the Election Commission in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting also agreed to appoint Nisar Durrani as member of Election Commission from Sindh and Shah Muhammad Jatoi as its member from Balochistan.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said it is a matter of great satisfaction that the parliament settled the matter with consensus. She said the names will now be forwarded to the Prime Minister.

