Pakistani celebrities condemn tragic Lahore blast
Share
The nation was left heartbroken with the news of the tragic Lahore blast where three people including a nine-year-old child were killed while over two dozen were injured when a blast tore near Lohari Gate on Thursday.
The masses and celebrities alike were quick to step forward as they were saddened due to this mournful incident. Condolences poured in from all quarters over the tragic blast.
Sharing the news on social media to express their sorrow on the loss of lives in the incident, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Ramsha Khan and many more condemned the blast.
Allah reham.. #LahoreBlast— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 20, 2022
My condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives today in the Lahore blast. I hope our law enforcement agencies are on top of things and have a plan in place to stop further incidents like this. #prayforLahore #LahoreBlast— Usman Mukhtar (@MukhtarHoonMein) January 20, 2022
Strongly condemn the #LahoreBlast. May the families who lost their loved one get strength to bear this pain. Culprits must get harsh punishment.— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) January 20, 2022
Very unfortunate news of explosion in Lahore. Prayers for the victims and their families. May Allah bless the souls of the deceased and give health to the injured— Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) January 20, 2022
Lahore ????????— Ramsha Khan (@ramshakofficial) January 20, 2022
- Condolences & prayers for the families who suffered in the sad incident of Lahore, May The Almighty keep us all safe... #LahoreBlast #Pakistan— Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2022
Prayer for #Lahore— Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) January 20, 2022
According to the Lahore police, an initial investigation showed that a 1.5 kilogramme improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked next to a pushcart outside a bank which was the cause of the blast.
Lahore on high alert after Anarkali Bazaar blast ... 02:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – The death toll in a blast at Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar has surged to three, with 25 others injured as the ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- T20 World Cup 2022 – Team Pakistan’s complete schedule for the ...06:13 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Ayesha Malik notified as first woman judge of Supreme Court05:52 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Did Maryam Nawaz gift Junaid Safdar a Rs140 million Mercedes on his ...05:37 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Ayesha Omar gives a sneak-peek into her adventurous holiday in Dubai03:56 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021