Pakistani celebrities condemn tragic Lahore blast
Web Desk
04:49 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
The nation was left heartbroken with the news of the tragic Lahore blast where three people including a nine-year-old child were killed while over two dozen were injured when a blast tore near Lohari Gate on Thursday.

The masses and celebrities alike were quick to step forward as they were saddened due to this mournful incident. Condolences poured in from all quarters over the tragic blast.

Sharing the news on social media to express their sorrow on the loss of lives in the incident, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Ramsha Khan and many more condemned the blast.

According to the Lahore police, an initial investigation showed that a 1.5 kilogramme improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked next to a pushcart outside a bank which was the cause of the blast.

Lahore on high alert after Anarkali Bazaar blast ... 02:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – The death toll in a blast at Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar has surged to three, with 25 others injured as the ...

