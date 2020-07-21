Pakistani carpenter begins modeling career in Saudi Arabia

Dreams can take an ordinary individual to extraordinary heights. We all have dreams yet only a few of us have the burning passion for converting them into a reality and that’s exactly what sets the achiever apart from the rest of the world.

Dream, desire & deliver. Here’s the inspiring story of 24-year-old Mohammad Waqas who made his dreams come true! 

The young Pakistani carpenter has become a fashion model in Saudi Arabia after his pictures went viral on social media.

"One day I saw my friend [Faisal] editing the photos of a photo session. I told him that since childhood I have wanted to work in this field but in Pakistan, I did not get the chance, so my friend suggested and took a picture of me and sent it to the relevant person,” he told local media channels, reports Gulf News. 

The aspiring model became an overnight sensation when his friends Tweet, asking to get the youngster a chance in the modelling industry, went viral on social media. The particular post garnered over 33,300 likes in a short span of time.

Waqas, is currently working with a vest making company in Saudi Arabia.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

