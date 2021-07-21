Russia unveils first footage of S-500 surface-to-air missile system in action
06:48 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
MOSCOW – For the first time, Russia’s military has released footage of a live fire test of its advanced S-500 Prometheus surface-to-air missile system.

Tuesday's footage showed the vehicle elevating into the launch-ready position, releasing the radar and firing a missile into the air.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the launch took place at the Kapustin Yar shooting range in southern Russia and the system engaged a “high-speed ballistic target.”

“The live firing conducted during trials confirmed the Russian military air defense equipment’s specified tactical and technical characteristics and high reliability,” it said.

The Almaz-Antey defense contractor’s S-500 system was reported to have carried out the world’s longest surface-to-air missile system test in 2018, flying 80 kilometers longer than previous tests and engaging a target 480 kilometers away.

“After the full test cycle is complete, the first S-500 system will be delivered to the Moscow region air defense and missile defense unit,” the press release said.

The Defense Ministry did not say when the surface-to-air system is expected to enter service.

