Russia unveils first footage of S-500 surface-to-air missile system in action
MOSCOW – For the first time, Russia’s military has released footage of a live fire test of its advanced S-500 Prometheus surface-to-air missile system.
Tuesday's footage showed the vehicle elevating into the launch-ready position, releasing the radar and firing a missile into the air.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the launch took place at the Kapustin Yar shooting range in southern Russia and the system engaged a “high-speed ballistic target.”
“The live firing conducted during trials confirmed the Russian military air defense equipment’s specified tactical and technical characteristics and high reliability,” it said.
#Видео На полигоне Капустин Яр новейшая зенитная ракетная система С-500 выполнила испытательные боевые стрельбы по скоростной баллистической цели https://t.co/fs4BNuVSjS#Минобороны #ПВО #С500 #КапустинЯр pic.twitter.com/NUxjyux0lH— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) July 20, 2021
The Almaz-Antey defense contractor’s S-500 system was reported to have carried out the world’s longest surface-to-air missile system test in 2018, flying 80 kilometers longer than previous tests and engaging a target 480 kilometers away.
“After the full test cycle is complete, the first S-500 system will be delivered to the Moscow region air defense and missile defense unit,” the press release said.
The Defense Ministry did not say when the surface-to-air system is expected to enter service.
