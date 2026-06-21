Pakistan thump Hosts Malaysia to storm into Asian Doubles Squash Final 2026

SARAWAK – Pakistan continued its impressive run at 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championship as Pakistan Team One booked place in final with a commanding victory over host nation, Malaysia.

The unbeaten duo of World Under-23 Champion Noor Zaman and former National Champion Nasir Iqbal defeated Malaysia’s Hemishan Raj Chandran and Joa Chym Chuah 2-0 in the semi-final on Saturday, sealing the win in just 25 minutes.

Pakistan took control from outset, winning first game 11-8 before cruising to an 11-5 victory in the second game to secure their spot in the championship final and move one step closer to the coveted title.

The triumph marked Pakistan Team One’s fifth consecutive victory in the tournament, with Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal remaining unbeaten throughout the event. The pair, who claimed the silver medal last year, are now determined to go one better and bring home the championship trophy.

Pakistan Team Two, featuring former World Junior Champion Muhammad Hamza Khan and international player Muhammad Asim Khan, ended their campaign on a high note by defeating Singapore 2-0 in just 13 minutes to secure fifth place in the championship.

The national squad is being managed by Air Commodore (Retd.) Amir Nawaz, Honorary Secretary of the Pakistan Squash Federation, while former world player Faheem Gul is serving as the team coach.

With one final hurdle remaining, Pakistan now stands on the brink of a memorable achievement as the country’s resurgence in Asian squash continues to gather momentum.