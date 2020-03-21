Mansha Pasha shares words of love and caution as Jibran Nasir tests negative for coronavirus

01:17 PM | 21 Mar, 2020
Laal Kabootar starlet, Mansha Pasha, feels relieved after her fiancé, Jibran Nasir, tests negative for the novel coronavirus.

The politician/ activist decided to get tested for Covid-19 because during his recent trip to the US, he had met a friend who tested positive.

While he had no symptoms, everyone can be and is a potential carrier of the virus.

“Out of concern for family, friends & everyone around I’ve limited my interactions and movements as most of #Corona cases are asymptomatic. I don’t have any symptoms but will go through testing just to be sure & encourage all those coming to Pak to do same,” Nasir posted initially.

Later he shared a picture on Twitter of getting tested and wrote : "A friend I met in the US tested positive for #Corona yesterday. I've no symptoms but was necessary to inform Control Room at Comm Khi's office. Got effective response, team visited me & took samples. Results tomorrow. Don't panic or be complacent. Help Govt by volunteering information”

Pasha had not been able to meet Nasir since  his return from the US due to his self-isolation. But taking to Instagram, Pasha informed everyone, that "Alhamdulilah his (Nasir's) test came out negative today."

Stay at home for the people you love ❤

Pasha continued, "Please stay at home. For your mom, your dad, your grandparents. The virus will affect them more severely. Take all the necessary precautions. Wash your hands. Wash your hands."

Pasha and Nasir got engaged in December 2019.

