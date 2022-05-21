FM Bilawal Bhutto leaves for China today on maiden official visit
06:46 PM | 21 May, 2022
FM Bilawal Bhutto leaves for China today on maiden official visit
Source: @ForeignOfficePk (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Newly appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit China today at the special invitation of the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The two-day official visit to the neighboring country is Bhutto’s first visit since assuming office last month.

Pakistan’s youngest FM has recently concluded the US visit where he attended the food security conference organised by the United Nations. He also called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the UN chief during the historic visit.

Meanwhile, during his visit to the East Asian country, the foreign minister will hold a series of high-level exchanges with Chinese officials. 

Both sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China, per the Foreign Office statement.

Islamabad and Beijing will also review progress on the transformational China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and regional and international issues will also be discussed.

Bilawal is visiting China as the government and people of the two countries are celebrating the 71st anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.

Prior to Bilawal’s visit to Beijing, a Chinese delegation called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood at the Foreign Office on Friday.

The PPP leader earlier maintained that nobody will be allowed to harm the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China, saying we will face every challenge together and emerge even stronger.

