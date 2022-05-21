Pakistan Army sets up heat stroke relief camps as temperature continues to soar
Share
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has established Heat Stroke Relief centres in area hit by recent searing heat wave across Pakistan.
According to ISPR, the relief camps with special focus on the desert belt in Thar and Cholistan, Sindh and Balochistan have been set up on the special directions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
It said that 27 heat stroke camps have been established across Karachi, Hyderabad Gadra, MirpurKhas, Badin and Dadu.
Heat stroke relief centres have also been established in other urban centres in Punjab where necessary medical care is being provided by Pakistan army Doctors and paramedics to ease lives of common people.
All necessary medical facilities and medicines have been provided at these centers. Patients suffering from dehydration and gastroenteritis are being treated in these centres.
PM Shehbaz orders constitution of task force to ... 12:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to adopt measures to provide maximum ...
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan Army sets up heat stroke relief camps as temperature ...01:14 PM | 21 May, 2022
- Turkey’s defence minister calls on Pakistan Army chief12:19 PM | 21 May, 2022
- Pakistan court awards 29-year jail term to man over rape, child ...11:55 AM | 21 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz congratulates Chinese President Xi on 71st anniversary of ...11:26 AM | 21 May, 2022
- Akbar Nasir Khan replaces Ahsan Younas as Islamabad police chief10:37 AM | 21 May, 2022
- Watch - Hania Aamir ignores Iqra Aziz at 'Parde Mein Rehne Do' ...07:38 PM | 20 May, 2022
- Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon jump onto the ‘Pasoori’ bandwagon06:32 PM | 20 May, 2022
- TikToker Dolly's new dance video goes viral05:30 PM | 20 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022