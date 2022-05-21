Pakistan Army sets up heat stroke relief camps as temperature continues to soar

01:14 PM | 21 May, 2022
Pakistan Army sets up heat stroke relief camps as temperature continues to soar
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has established Heat Stroke Relief centres in area hit by recent searing heat wave across Pakistan.

According to ISPR, the relief camps with special focus on the desert belt in Thar and Cholistan, Sindh and Balochistan have been set up on the special directions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. 

It said that 27 heat stroke camps have been established across Karachi, Hyderabad Gadra, MirpurKhas, Badin and Dadu.

Heat stroke relief centres have also been established in other urban centres in Punjab where necessary medical care is being provided by Pakistan army Doctors and paramedics to ease lives of common people. 

All necessary medical facilities and medicines have been provided at these centers. Patients suffering from dehydration and gastroenteritis are being treated in these centres.

