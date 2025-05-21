Icc Champions Trophy 2025 Breaks All Time Viewership Record

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, hosted by Pakistan, has made history by becoming the most-watched edition of the tournament to date, setting new global records in viewership, according to media reports.

Despite the early elimination of host nation Pakistan in the group stage, the tournament drew an astonishing 368 billion global viewing minutes, surpassing the previous record held by the 2017 edition by 19%.

With an average of 308 million viewing minutes per over, the 2025 Champions Trophy now holds the title of the most-watched event in ICC history.

The final, played on March 9 in Dubai, featured a high-stakes clash between India and New Zealand, drawing massive global attention and contributing significantly to the record-breaking figures.

Cricket analysts and fans alike are calling the viewership surge a testament to the sport’s growing global popularity and the tournament’s competitive spirit, even in the absence of the home team’s success.