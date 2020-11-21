G20 summit: King Salman calls Erdogan discuss bilateral relations
Share
RIYADH – Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz on Friday called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of a G20 summit that the kingdom is hosting for the first time.
According to the Saudi Arabia news agency SPA, during the call, coordination of efforts made as part of the G20 summit agenda was discussed.
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Makes Phone Call to Turkey's President.https://t.co/wUzLYjE9fB#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/25bom73rBQ— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) November 20, 2020
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Friday efforts to coordinate the work of the G20 summit, which will be hosted by the Kingdom over the weekend.
The Turkish presidency in a statement said, “President Erdogan and King Salman agreed to keep channels of dialogue open to improve bilateral ties and overcome issues,” adding the two men had also discussed the G20 summit.
President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/cFDsvnzaAR— Turkish Presidency (@trpresidency) November 21, 2020
The two-day virtual summit, which opens later Saturday, is anticipated to focus on ways to rejuvenate world economy dented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- G20 summit: King Salman calls Erdogan discuss bilateral relations03:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Social Media Influencer at Age of 20 Lesiba Mothupi03:27 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Shahid Afridi becomes skipper of Galle Gladiators in LPL 202003:12 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Imtiaz Stores opens its second branch on Islamabad's Gulberg Greens ...02:44 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Sindh decides not to shut down schools, colleges amid coronavirus ...02:36 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Bobby Brown Jr. – son of Bobby Brown dies at 2812:11 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Nick Jonas is returning to ‘The Voice’ as coach12:09 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Minal Khan confirms relationship with Ahsan Mohsin Imran on Instagram12:05 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020