Minal Khan confirms relationship with Ahsan Mohsin Imran on Instagram
Making your relationship public on Instagram is a milestone.
It means that you're serious enough to introduce them to the whole world— and when it comes to celebrities, it really is the entire world.
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram waited some time before letting us into their relationship, but once they did, there was no slowing down.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHz2V5HHVPM/?igshid=sk5m77zf00h2
This previously speculated relationship has now been confirmed by Khan with a loving photo and a caption including a heart and key emoji.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CH0kAOfnXmt/?igshid=y2h7629aflpw
The duo recently celebrated Minal’s 22nd birthday. On Friday, social media was flooded with videos and pictures from Minal’s cute birthday surprise that Ahsan organised for his lady love.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHznai2ncNd/?igshid=1xw9s6ygwnkxa
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHzajmuHt7Z/?igshid=13k0jetwrzohc
Following this, Khan took to Instagram to thank her beau for making her birthday memorable.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CHzxvLCHP8i/?igshid=1uuz70sppi9w3
“You’re so special and you made me feel so special,” she wrote.
