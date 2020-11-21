New Pakistani couple start life journey with a puff!

06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
2020 has been a roller-coaster ride so far, but it seems one newly wed couple is having a time of their lives  

The couple is seen sharing a cigarette during their photoshoot and the photographer capturing moment called it a beautiful bond between 2 souls. 

There is heavy debate on the morality of the video as the couple trends on social media but one thing is for sure it has left almost all viewers amazed. 

While its the bride and groom's personal choice, it hasn't stopped people from pitching in their opinions, what is your take on the situation do let us know in the comments.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

