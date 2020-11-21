PDM playing ‘reckless politics’ with people’s safety amidst Covid spike: PM Imran
Web Desk
01:29 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
PDM playing ‘reckless politics’ with people’s safety amidst Covid spike: PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is playing reckless politics with people’s safety by holding rallies despite the surge in coronavirus cases.

Premier while re-tweeting a tweet of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, said "the same PDM members who had wanted a strict lockdown and criticized me earlier now playing reckless politics with people’s safety. They are even defying court orders and holding a jalsa when cases are rising dramatically."

Earlier, Asad Umar said PDM Peshawar rally is a clear example of the opposition’s double standards.

The PTI leader took to Twitter on Saturday and said in a series of tweets that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) imposed complete lockdown in Azad Kashmir for two weeks and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government-enforced smart lockdown in four districts of Karachi.

Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said both parties are insisting to hold a public gathering in Peshawar and one cannot find a clearer example of double standards than this.

Asad Umar remarked that the opposition will gain nothing except endangering the lives and livelihood of people. Perhaps, it wants to take revenge from the people of Peshawar, he said.

