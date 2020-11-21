PM Imran criticises PDM for holding Peshawar rally amid spike in COVID-19 cases
10:19 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
PM Imran criticises PDM for holding Peshawar rally amid spike in COVID-19 cases
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the alliance of opposition parties was defying court orders and holding a public meeting in Peshawar when coronavirus cases are rising dramatically.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said that the PDM had wanted a strict lockdown but now they are playing reckless politics with people's safety.

In another tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital Karachi will be the biggest cancer hospital in the country. He said it will be equipped with latest equipment.

Sharing the pictures of the site, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness over the start of construction work on the hospital.

Preparations are underway for PDM’s Peshawar rally to be held tomorrow in Peshawar against the PTI government. 

