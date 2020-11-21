PM Imran criticises PDM for holding Peshawar rally amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the alliance of opposition parties was defying court orders and holding a public meeting in Peshawar when coronavirus cases are rising dramatically.
In a tweet on Saturday, he said that the PDM had wanted a strict lockdown but now they are playing reckless politics with people's safety.
In another tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital Karachi will be the biggest cancer hospital in the country. He said it will be equipped with latest equipment.
Sharing the pictures of the site, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness over the start of construction work on the hospital.
Preparations are underway for PDM’s Peshawar rally to be held tomorrow in Peshawar against the PTI government.
- PM Imran criticises PDM for holding Peshawar rally amid spike in ...10:19 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Smart, micro lockdowns imposed in Karachi districts amid COVID-19 ...09:26 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
-
- Online system for traffic fine payment launched in Lahore08:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-1907:36 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Couple heavily criticised over sharing cigarette during wedding shoot06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir Bhutto’s Nikkah look03:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- The Crown’s new series being criticized as ‘Hatchet Job’12:13 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020