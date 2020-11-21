SKMT Karachi will be country’s biggest cancer hospital, says PM Imran
Web Desk
12:34 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
SKMT Karachi will be country’s biggest cancer hospital, says PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan feels great watching the construction of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Karachi.

Premier in a tweet shared photos of the cancer hospital on Saturday (today), “InshaAllah, it will be the biggest cancer hospital in Pakistan as well as being equipped with the latest machines,” he wrote.

Construction of third-largest Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre started in March 2019 which according to some reports would be completed at a cost of Rs. 6.2 billion by 2021.

PM Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of the hospital situated in DHA, Karachi in December 2016.

More From This Category
PDM playing ‘reckless politics’ with ...
01:29 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
SKMT Karachi will be country’s biggest cancer ...
12:34 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Security guard accidentally kills himself while ...
11:49 AM | 21 Nov, 2020
Terror Financing: ATC sends another JuD leader to ...
11:03 AM | 21 Nov, 2020
Funeral prayers for Khadim Rizvi to be offered ...
09:44 AM | 21 Nov, 2020
Ahmadi doctor shot dead in Nankana 
11:55 PM | 20 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The Crown’s new series being criticized as ‘Hatchet Job’
12:13 PM | 21 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr