SKMT Karachi will be country’s biggest cancer hospital, says PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan feels great watching the construction of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Karachi.
Premier in a tweet shared photos of the cancer hospital on Saturday (today), “InshaAllah, it will be the biggest cancer hospital in Pakistan as well as being equipped with the latest machines,” he wrote.
کراچی میں شوکت خانم میموریل ٹرسٹ کی تعمیر کا آغاز دیکھ کر دل اس احساسِ عظیم سے سرشار ہے کہ یہ کینسر ہسپتال پاکستان کا سب سے بڑا مرکزِ شفا بھی ہوگا اور (طب و علاج کے) جدید ترین سازوسامان سے آراستہ بھی۔pic.twitter.com/e5TY3eF8aa— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 21, 2020
Construction of third-largest Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre started in March 2019 which according to some reports would be completed at a cost of Rs. 6.2 billion by 2021.
PM Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of the hospital situated in DHA, Karachi in December 2016.
