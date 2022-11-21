Mahnoor Baloch stuns netizens with chic look

KARACHI – The evergreen Pakistani star Mahnoor Baloch has been giving all a sneak peek of her life on Instagram.

Loved by her fans, the Chaandni Raatain actor keeps her social media updated with dazzling clicks. Baloch, 52, is not only known for her youthful appearance but also for the fashion statements she’s been making since the 90s.

Pakistani star vindicated the quote ‘Age is just a number’; this time Mahnoor was spotted attending a paintings exhibition at artciti.

Donning casuals with white sneakers, the ‘timeless beauty’ inaugurated the exhibition with the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony. She also posed with graduates at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahnoor Baloch (@mahnoorbaloch.official)

Mahnoor’s clicks on Instagram were no stranger to the praise as users complimented her looks and showered their love with their heartwarming comments.

The actor has proved her mettle in the acting industry through her work in superhit serials including Mera Saaein 2 and Apni Apni Love Story, Yeh Zindagi, Ik Nazar Meri Taraf, Noor Bano, Meri Shehzadi, and Kabhi Kabhi Pyar Main.