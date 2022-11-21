Pakistani fishermen hit jackpot after rare find at Karachi coast

KARACHI – Luck smiles on fishermen in the country’s port city Karachi, who caught giant croaker fish, which is highly valuable for their air bladders.

Reports in local media said the fisherman hit the jackpot after netting croaker fish or Arabian Sea meager fish (Argyrosomus Henii), locally known as Kir Sowa, worth millions of rupees near the Ibrahim Haidari area.

The rare find was then auctioned for a huge amount, however, the exact amount was never revealed, per reports.

Last year, the bid for the croaker went up to Rs8.6 million and fish of around 48kg was sold for nearly Rs7 million. The croaker fish comes near the coast only during the current season for breeding.

Experts believe that these fishes are valuable because of their meat and nutritional value while the worth of a croaker is due to its air bladder in which it floats due to filling up of air.

The bladder of these aquatic animals is used in medicine and it is in high demand due to its usage in surgical procedures.