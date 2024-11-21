Bitcoin on track to hit $100,000 amid Trump’s Crypto-friendly push

WASHINGTON – Top-tier decentralized digital currency Bitcoin soared around 6percent to new high as President-elect Donald Trump’s election boosts crypto optimism, and investors are raking in dough post polls.

BTC is rapidly approaching $100,000 mark, fueled by growing optimism that Trump’s pro-cryptocurrency stance will lead to favorable US regulations.

The leading cryptocurrency hovered around $97,892, and remained close to that peak as market gained nearly $900 billion in value since Trump’s election win. With the new record, the current market capitalization is said to be around staggering $2 trillion, while trading volumes saw $88.61 billion worth of trades over the past 24 hours.

Those familiar with development linked Bitcoin’s merry run to Trump’s reelection and growing institutional interest in Bitcoin ETFs and options. The biggest cryptocurrency is expected to surpass $100,000 threshold, bolstered by improved regulatory clarity and growing mainstream adoption.

The new administration in United States is expected to foster a crypto-friendly environment, and those with big chunks of digital assets are already excited.