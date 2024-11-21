Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PM awards Rs. 5 million to FBR officer for exposing major tax fraud

Pm Awards Rs 5 Million To Fbr Officer For Exposing Major Tax Fraud

The Prime Minister has awarded a cash prize of Rs. 5 million to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officer Ejaz Hussain for uncovering a massive sales tax fraud attempt.

During a meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence, Ejaz Hussain was praised for his diligence and integrity in preventing a loss worth billions of rupees. The Prime Minister presented him with an honorary shield and the monetary reward, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and encouraging honest officials.

“We must foster a culture where honest individuals are appreciated,” the Prime Minister remarked. “Tax evaders and their accomplices will face the strictest penalties to protect the nation’s resources.”

The fraud involved the misuse of the personal details of an 80-year-old woman. Officer Ejaz Hussain flagged the issue on March 4, 2024, preventing a significant financial loss. Although Rs. 370 million had already been transferred, recovery efforts are underway. The main suspect in the case has been arrested.

The Prime Minister instructed the FBR to launch a detailed investigation into the fraud, ensure the culprits are held accountable, and take action against any FBR officials found complicit. He further emphasized the need to assemble a robust legal team to handle the case effectively.

“We must hold everyone accountable, including those within our institutions, to ensure such incidents are not repeated,” the Prime Minister concluded.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

