PUBG love story: 18-year-old American girl marries Pakistani boy in Chitral

An 18-year-old American girl traveled to Pakistan and married a 23-year-old boy from Chitral after meeting through the popular online game PUBG.

According to a report by Urdu News, Flores Sarah, hailing from the United States, and Shahadat Hussain from Chitral’s Maroi area first connected three years ago while playing PUBG. Their shared interest in the game evolved into a deep friendship and eventually love.

Sarah, accompanied by her mother, arrived in Lower Dir earlier this week. The wedding ceremony, held at a private hotel, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional pomp. Guests from the village and surrounding areas attended the event, making it a memorable occasion.

The nikah ceremony was conducted by Maulana Khaliquz Zaman, the khateeb of Chitral’s Shahi Mosque. He confirmed that Sarah’s consent and her mother’s presence were ensured during the marriage. Since the bride’s name already included “Sarah,” no changes were made to her name.

In keeping with the region’s traditions, the bride was dressed in customary attire, adding a cultural touch to the ceremony. This heartwarming story of cross-cultural love has captured widespread attention, showcasing how virtual connections can lead to real-life relationships.

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

