UNICEF lauds Pakistan’s initiatives to mitigate socio-economic impacts of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – The United Nations Children's Fund has lauded Pakistan’s initiatives to effectively mitigate social economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and tackle climate change with formal launch of Clean and Green Index.

Talking to APP, the Country Representative for UNICEF in Pakistan Aida Girma said the Clean Green Index initiative is definitely a motivating step towards raising standards of cleanliness and ensuring green environment.

UNICEF commends the Government of Pakistan and the local Governments of the 20 participating cities for raising their standards of cleanliness and protecting the environment. @UNICEF will continue to work with the Government in taking the @CleanGreenPK initiative forward. https://t.co/CHMdonOTuD — Aida Girma (@UNICEFPakRep) October 20, 2020

She said the UNICEF will continue to work with Pakistan government to carry forward this initiative to promote healthy atmosphere.