Toshakhana case: Alleged audio leak of Pervez Khattak reveals PTI’s plan in case of Imran Khan’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD – In a continuing sequence of controversial audio leaks involving senior politicians, sound bites of former defense minister allegedly discussing Imran Khan’s disqualification Toshakhana case went viral.

In the audio leak, the senior PTI minister can be heard directing workers to protest if the former PM got disqualified by the top electoral authority.

All workers should aware that the decision of Tosha Khana is coming, if Imran Khan survives, it is a good thing, adding that If the decision comes against the PTI chief, then there should be protests in all the districts.

پرویز خٹک کی آڈیو لیک

اگر توشہ خانا کا فیصلہ حق میں آیا تو ٹھیک اگر فیصلہ خلاف آیا تو ہر ضلع میں بھرپور احتجاج کیا جائے pic.twitter.com/LX92KDj0SP — Coordinator To President PML-N Youth Wing Sindh (@CrdntrAhsnZbair) October 21, 2022

A voice said to be of Khattak called the matter of serious nature, saying there should be a strong protest, as he directed workers to block all roads in a bid to flex muscle.

