T20 World Cup: Shan Masood taken to hospital after blow to the head during practice session

Web Desk
10:49 AM | 21 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup: Shan Masood taken to hospital after blow to the head during practice session
Source: social media
Share

MELBOURNE – Pakistan’s opener Shan Masood was taken to a hospital as he was struck on the head during a practice session at Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of a crucial Pakistan-India encounter.

Reports in the media said Shan was struck on the head as Nawaz played a shot during the practice session. The 33-year-old remained on the ground for a brief time and was then taken out from the net area.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board medical team has not announced any update about the opener’s injury as more updates on his condition will be shared after a complete medical test.

Shan Masood, a player who relishes taking on new challenges, was called up to T20I squad for the first time for World Cup.

PAKvIND: Rain threatens to wash out ... 12:48 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

MELBOURNE – Showers threaten to wash away the much-anticipated Pakistan-India World Cup clash on Sunday at the ...

The power hitter had a phenomenal run in the home series against England.

More From This Category
T20 World Cup – Mendis shines as Sri Lanka ...
07:12 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Cricket fanatic Momin Saqib shares countdown to ...
07:02 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
PAKvIND: Rain threatens to wash out ...
12:48 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
‘Kabhi Mujhe Bhi Aise Dekho’: Shadab's ...
11:44 AM | 20 Oct, 2022
PAKvAFG: Shaheen Afridi’s deadly yorker sends ...
10:23 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
Pakistan-West Indies T20I series postponed
09:35 PM | 19 Oct, 2022

Matches Summary

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani-American writer Mumtaz Hussain's drama ‘Virus Bomb’ to be screened in New ...
10:55 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr