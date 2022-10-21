T20 World Cup: Shan Masood taken to hospital after blow to the head during practice session

MELBOURNE – Pakistan’s opener Shan Masood was taken to a hospital as he was struck on the head during a practice session at Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of a crucial Pakistan-India encounter.

Reports in the media said Shan was struck on the head as Nawaz played a shot during the practice session. The 33-year-old remained on the ground for a brief time and was then taken out from the net area.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board medical team has not announced any update about the opener’s injury as more updates on his condition will be shared after a complete medical test.

Breaking: Shan Masood taken to the hospital after the ball struck the right side of his head. We wish him a speedy recovery. #SportsYaari

Shan Masood, a player who relishes taking on new challenges, was called up to T20I squad for the first time for World Cup.

The power hitter had a phenomenal run in the home series against England.