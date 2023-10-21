PTI gets permission for rally in Lahore

LAHORE – The city administration has permitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in NA-123 Kahan area on October 22 (tomorrow).

Earlier, the administration had disallowed the Imran Khan-led party from holding a political gathering at Liberty Chowk, Lahore.

The PTI had moved a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the decision of the city administration.

During a hearing last week, the high court remarked that there would be no permission for anyone if the PTI was not allowed for the rally.

It had also summoned a reply from the deputy commissioner, who told court about the reasons for not allowing the PTI for a rally at the Liberty Chowk.