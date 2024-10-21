Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Senior Israeli Army Commander Colonel Ehsan Daksa Killed In Gaza

JERUSALEM – Israeli Defence Force , commander Colonel Ehsan Daksa died in an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip.

The 41-year-old senior officer is said to be highest military personnel killed during Israel’s ground assault in the war-torn region.

The Israeli military reported that Colonel Daksa’s tank struck an explosive device while conducting operations in the city of Jabaliya. Investigations are currently underway to determine whether anti-tank fire was also involved in the incident.

Colonel Daksa was well-respected within force for his leadership and strategic acumen as he held various command positions throughout his career, particularly in armored units, and played a vital role in the IDF’s Northern Command.

Brigadier General Itzik Cohen, commander of the 162nd Division, has taken personal command of ground operations after Daksa’s tragic death.

Since the escalation of conflict on October 7, five Israeli colonels have been reported killed amid ongoing fighting, highlighting the intense challenges faced by the IDF in the region.

Israeli forces continue to push in Gaza and so far 42,519 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured.

 

