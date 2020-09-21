Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate Amal’s first birthday

01:53 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Turning one is a big milestone for any kid, but when it comes to celebrities, celebrating with a cake isn’t quite enough! 

Aiman and Muneeb Butt are not known for their modest celebrations, and that was the case for little Amal’s first birthday.

And it seems like the celebration and planning of the birthday was organised down to every detail -- from the theme to the guests and everything in between.

The cake being served looked and tasted like perfection. The decorations were super colourful, but also chic at the same time. And last but not the least, the family outfits are just as important. 

The birthday girl, Amal was turning heads everywhere she went in a pink floral dress.

The couple posted several pictures from the event on their respective social media handles and we also spotted some of their celebrity friends, alongside close family members.

Minal Khan, Sarah Khan, Falaq Shabir, Saboor Aly, Noor Khan among others also made an appearance at the little one’s birthday bash.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more updates! 

