Two lady health workers booked for filming woman during childbirth
Web Desk
02:26 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Two lady health workers booked for filming woman during childbirth
Share

JHELUM – A case has been registered against two lady health workers for filming inappropriate videos of a woman during childbirth, the Jhelum police said Monday.

According to the official, both the women were also suspended. The action was taken against them after an inquiry team found them responsible for the videos.

The team has suggested that all primary health workers working in the district be replaced.

The women confessed to shooting videos, adding that they gave them to a policeman who was blackmailing them, said the deputy commissioner.

A letter has been written to the DPO to investigate the policeman and the health workers.

More From This Category
Two killed as factory building collapses in ...
02:57 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Two lady health workers booked for filming woman ...
02:26 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Female TV journalist apologies live for airing ...
01:53 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Countrywide polio campaign kicks off
01:01 PM | 21 Sep, 2020
Pakistan reduces import of Ozone depleting ...
11:52 PM | 20 Sep, 2020
Opposition announces Pakistan Democratic Movement ...
11:34 PM | 20 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate Amal’s first birthday
01:53 PM | 21 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr