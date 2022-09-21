Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates birthday in style

Bollywood's one and only Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is currently celebrating her 42nd birthday with heartwarming wishes pouring in from all corners of social media platforms.

The Jab We Met diva is the undisputed queen who has ruled Bollywood for over a decade and cemented herself as a timeless fashion icon and an actress loved by multiple generations of fans. Khan, who is popular internationally, was greeted by many of her entertainment industry fellows, friends and family.

The 3 Idiots star took to the Instagram story section to respond to each birthday wish from her friends and family with many of them sharing unseen and candid pictures of Bebo. Actors including Annay Pandey, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Priyanka Chopra, Athiya Shetty, Sophie Choudry, Anushka Sharma, Sara AliKhan, Anil Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were among the long list of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum actress's well wishers. Pakistani fashion designer Faraz Manan also wished Khan.

While many of her co stars took time to wish the Heroine diva, Bollywood actress Amrita Arora and Indian designer Manish Malhotra dedicated post to Khan on her birthday.

For the unversed, Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple had previously worked in LOC Kargil and Omkara, and Tashan. The couple welcomed their first child- a son named Taimur Ali Khan, four years after their marriage in 2016. They welcomed their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.

Debuting with Refugee, Khan, on the work front, will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X.