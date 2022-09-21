Pakistan's first CWG gold winner Nooh Butt joins Customs as honorary Assistant Collector

LAHORE – Pakistan’s young weightlifter Nooh Butt has joined Pakistan Customs as an honorary assistant collector.

Butt, 24, brought home Pakistan’s first gold in the weightlifting event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games last month and has been lapping up the adulation coming his way.

Lately, Pakistan Customs installed him as their goodwill ambassador at a ceremony held at Customs House in the country’s cultural capital Lahore.

FBR Member Customs Operations, Mukarram Jah, pinned the badges of Assistant Collector on Nooh’s uniform and pledged full support to the weightlifter at the upcoming Asian Games.

Speaking with the media, the Pakistani weightlifter said he is honored to be given this post by Pakistan Customs, saying it motivates him to train harder for future events. He also expressed hope for winning medals at the Asian Games and Olympics.

Nooh amassed a lot of following since his win at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and now he is looking for the professional training for Olympics 2024 qualification that can be attained through Asian Games scheduled to take place next year.