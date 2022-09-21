Zahid Ahmed celebrates birthday with sons
Birthday bashes are a splendid affair for anyone and everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration to another level altogether.
Lollywood heartthrob Zahid Ahmed spent his birthday with an overload of happy vibes and beaming faces. The Ishq Zehnaseeb actor has an adorable family and he loves to spend time with his cute kids. He recently shared the video of his birthday celebration on his Instagram.
Cutting his birthday cake along with his sons, the naughty sons seem to be more excited than him about the celebration. 'Birthday wish? I’ve got them right here Alhamdolilah', captioned the Alvida star.
On the work front, Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed’s film “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” hit Pakistani theatres on Eid 2022.
