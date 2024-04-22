Karachi University to confer honorary doctorate degree on Iranian president

KARACHI – The University of Karachi will confer honorary PhD on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to Karachi tomorrow April 23.
The decision was taken in a special meeting of the KU syndicate on Sunday. An official statement said all the members “unanimously approved the conferment of the Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in the Faculty of Islamic Studies to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had asked the university to award an honorary PhD degree to the visiting Iranian president.
A public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23 in view of the visit of the foreign dignitaries to the port city.
All private and public offices and educational institutions will remain closed on April 23 (Tuesday) in Karachi division. The Karachi commissioner issued a notification on Sunday.
According to the notification, all the public and private institution to remain closed on Tuesday due to arrival of high-level foreign delegation in the port city.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
