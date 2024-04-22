Karachi University to confer honorary doctorate degree on Iranian president

KARACHI – The University of Karachi will confer honorary PhD on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to Karachi tomorrow April 23.

The decision was taken in a special meeting of the KU syndicate on Sunday. An official statement said all the members “unanimously approved the conferment of the Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in the Faculty of Islamic Studies to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had asked the university to award an honorary PhD degree to the visiting Iranian president.

A public holiday announced in Karachi on April 23 in view of the visit of the foreign dignitaries to the port city.

All private and public offices and educational institutions will remain closed on April 23 (Tuesday) in Karachi division. The Karachi commissioner issued a notification on Sunday.

According to the notification, all the public and private institution to remain closed on Tuesday due to arrival of high-level foreign delegation in the port city.