ECC allows to import 200,000 tonnes of wheat
Share
ISLAMABAD - Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet has allowed Trading Corporation of Pakistan to place an order for the import of 200,000 tonnes of wheat.
The decision was taken in ECC meeting which was held in Islamabad with Advisor on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.
Ministry of National Food Security and Research Secretary Omar Hamid Khan told ECC that 500,000 tonnes of wheat is also being imported by private sector and first shipment is already scheduled to reach the country's port on Wednesday, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The ECC also took up a proposal for the import of sugar through private importers and to reduce levy of sales tax and other duties on the import of sugar.
- US’ S&P terms Pakistan’s long-term outlook ‘stable’ amid ...11:07 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
-
- Speedy completion of CPEC Phase-II Pakistan’s top priority: FM ...10:09 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
-
- CPEC to vigorously promote Pak-China cooperation, says President Xi08:43 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- Ahad Raza Mir urges everyone to treat animals with love and ...04:37 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- Iman Aly’s dance video goes viral on social media03:29 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- I hope I can meet your expectations someday: Ayesha Omar responds to ...02:59 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020