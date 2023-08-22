Search

Iqra Aziz celebrates wedding anniversary with heartwarming Instagram post

Maheen Khawaja 03:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2023
Source: Instagram

In the dazzling realm of Lollywood, where stories of romance and drama unfold, there's a duo that has captured the spotlight not only for their on-screen prowess but for the real-life chemistry that ignites their journey. Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, a dynamic pair who have charmed their way into the hearts of millions, are more than just actors – they're a living testament to the magic of love both on and off the silver screen. 

Aziz has once again captured the hearts of her fans with a touching Instagram post commemorating her wedding anniversary. The starlet shared an endearing Snapchat video that beautifully encapsulates the essence of the special day, accompanied by a simple yet poignant caption: "24.12.19". 

The short Snapchat video, posted on her official Instagram account, features candid moments from Iqra's wedding to fellow actor Yasir Hussain, held on December 24, 2019. The couple's infectious smiles shared glances, and the palpable love between them is beautifully captured in the clip, resonating deeply with fans who have been following their journey since day one.

Since 2019, they've been enjoying a joyful marriage, and their family has grown with the addition of their son, Kabir Hussain.

On the work front, Iqra is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.

On the other hand, Hussain will next be seen in Half Fry, Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga, and Peace of Heart.  

Iqra Aziz reveals her character in 'Allahyar and 100 Flowers of God'

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

