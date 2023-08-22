Iqra Aziz celebrates wedding anniversary with heartwarming Instagram post

In the dazzling realm of Lollywood, where stories of romance and drama unfold, there's a duo that has captured the spotlight not only for their on-screen prowess but for the real-life chemistry that ignites their journey. Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, a dynamic pair who have charmed their way into the hearts of millions, are more than just actors – they're a living testament to the magic of love both on and off the silver screen.
Aziz has once again captured the hearts of her fans with a touching Instagram post commemorating her wedding anniversary. The starlet shared an endearing Snapchat video that beautifully encapsulates the essence of the special day, accompanied by a simple yet poignant caption: "24.12.19".
The short Snapchat video, posted on her official Instagram account, features candid moments from Iqra's wedding to fellow actor Yasir Hussain, held on December 24, 2019. The couple's infectious smiles shared glances, and the palpable love between them is beautifully captured in the clip, resonating deeply with fans who have been following their journey since day one.
Since 2019, they've been enjoying a joyful marriage, and their family has grown with the addition of their son, Kabir Hussain.
On the work front, Iqra is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.
On the other hand, Hussain will next be seen in Half Fry, Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga, and Peace of Heart.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 22, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|328.5
|331.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|385.5
|385.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|83.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Karachi
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Quetta
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Attock
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Multan
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
