FBISE announces HSSC 1, 2 results 2023 tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Tuesday announced that HSSC part I and II results 2023 would be declared on August 23 (tomorrow).

The federal board made the announcement on its social media platforms, stating that the results will be available to students at 10:30am.

It said Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi will be chief guest at the ceremony regarding the announcement of the results.

How to Check Results?