Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 December 2020
Web Desk
08:54 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 December 2020
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs113,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 88,824 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 103,583 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Karachi PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Islamabad PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Peshawar PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Quetta PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Sialkot PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Attock PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Gujranwala PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Jehlum PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Multan PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Bahawalpur PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Gujrat PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Nawabshah PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Chakwal PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Hyderabad PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Nowshehra PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Sargodha PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Faisalabad PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588
Mirpur PKR 113,000 PKR 1,588

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 December ...
08:40 AM | 21 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 December ...
08:46 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 December ...
08:45 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 December ...
08:45 AM | 18 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 December ...
09:24 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 December ...
08:51 AM | 16 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani crystal-artist Sara Shakeel collaborates with Lancôme
08:20 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr