Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 August 2022
08:13 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 143,400 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 122,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 112,658 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 131,499.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Karachi
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Islamabad
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Peshawar
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Quetta
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Sialkot
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Attock
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Gujranwala
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Jehlum
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Multan
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Gujrat
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Nawabshah
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Chakwal
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Hyderabad
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Nowshehra
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Sargodha
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Faisalabad
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
|Mirpur
|PKR 143,400
|PKR 1,532
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Imran Khan condemns torture on Haleem Adil Sheikh in Sindh police ...09:12 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:28 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 August 202208:13 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Applications now open for third cohort of Microsoft for Startups’ ...01:24 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Nowshehra ADC Quratulain Wazir emerges as a hero in time of clamity11:55 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
Maryam Nawaz lambasted for ‘attempting to copy’ Angelina Jolie
09:28 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- Johnny Depp surprises fans at MTV VMAs Show11:41 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- Netflix celebrates its 25th birthday with a nostalgic video04:13 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- In a first, an Asian man becomes the third richest in the world09:06 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022