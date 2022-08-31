Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 August 2022

08:13 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 August 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 143,400 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 122,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 112,658 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 131,499.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Karachi PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Islamabad PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Peshawar PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Quetta PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Sialkot PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Attock PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Gujranwala PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Jehlum PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Multan PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Bahawalpur PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Gujrat PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Nawabshah PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Chakwal PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Hyderabad PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Nowshehra PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Sargodha PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Faisalabad PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532
Mirpur PKR 143,400 PKR 1,532

