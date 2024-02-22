'Ken Doll' tells critics to 'keep it classy'

Adnan Zafar, widely known as Ken Doll, stands out as a prominent social media sensation celebrated for his iconic resemblance to a Ken Doll, coupled with his infectious humour and collaborative ventures with various stars visiting Dubai. Engaged primarily in the hospitality business, Ken ventured into content creation, which quickly gained viral traction across diverse social media platforms.

He recently graced TikToker Sehar Mirza's wedding, showcasing not only his distinct persona but also his close ties with the Mirza family. Revelling in the joyous atmosphere of the wedding events, Ken actively participated and, to everyone's surprise, stole the show with an energetic dance performance at the mehendi function. The video of his dance swiftly circulated across social media, leaving audiences astonished by his unexpected yet entertaining moves.

In response to the ensuing buzz and perhaps a few skeptics, Ken Doll took to his platform to address the critics. Unfazed and confidently asserting his individuality, he urged people to "keep it classy." He emphasized that he has the liberty to express himself in any way he chooses, and his actions are a matter of personal choice.